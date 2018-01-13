SC row: BJP hits back at Congress, says Rahul is playing politics

The BJP on Friday launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and accused it of playing politics over what it called ''an internal matter'' of the judiciary after four top court judges openly complained about the way things were being conducted by CJI Dipak Misra.

Speaking to ANI, Sambit Patra said,''This is an internal matter of the Supreme Court, AG has given statement. No politics should be played. Surprised and pained that Congress which has been rejected number of times by people in elections is trying to gain political mileage, it has exposed itself.''

Earlier in the day, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi described the concerns expressed by four Supreme Court judges over the institution's functioning as "extremely important", and also sought investigation into the death of judge B H Loya by the "highest level" of the apex court.

The Congress also issued a statement where it said the issues raised by the four judges were "extremely disturbing" and have "far-reaching consequences for values we hold sacred".

OneIndia News