  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reversing trend: Two Karnataka brides tie mangalsutras around husbands’ necks

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, March 18: Marriages and 'mangalsutras' (sacred marital threads) still very much patriarchal in their favour. It's the woman who has to make more adjustments when it comes to the two 'M's. However, the trend was reversed in Karnataka's Vijayapura district recently where two brides tied the mangalsutra around the necks of their respective would-be husbands to convey a message of gender equality, InUth reported.

    Reversing trend: Two Karnataka brides tie mangalsutras around husbands’ necks
    Image courtesy: Youtube

    Understandably, the incident made the headlines.

    One of the newly wed couples - Amit and Priya - belongs to the Lingayat and Kuruba communities, respectively. They got married as per the teachings of 12th century Lingayat social reformer Basavanna who had rejected social discrimination and rituals like wearing sacred thread.

    Also Read | Rajasthani man's marriage with Pakistani woman postponed because of India-Pakistan tension

    Another couple - Prabhuraj and Ankita - also belong to different communities and during their marriage, they decided against including age-old traditions like 'kanyadan' which is a symbolic 'giving away' of the daughter by her parents. They also did not organise their marriage around the idea of 'shubh mahurat' or auspicious time.

    Recently, two marriages in West Bengal made the headlines for similar reasons. While the bride refused to do the tradition of 'Kanakanjali' whereby she has to throw rice behind her head saying she had to pay off her parents' debts. The girl openly confronted those who favoured it saying it one could never replay parents' debts.

    In another instance, the father of the bride hired women priests to carry out the programme and also refused to do 'kanyadan' saying his daughter was not a property to be given away.

    More karnataka NewsView All

    Read more about:

    karnataka women gender equality

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 9:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue