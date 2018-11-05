Rajasthan polls: CM Vasundhara Raje may file nomination on Nov 16

Jaipur, Nov 4: Chief minister of poll-bound Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje on Sunday, October 4, finished her three-day campaigning for the December 7 Assembly election. She conducted a public relations exercise in her own constituency Jhalrapatan on Sunday before leaving for Jaipur. Raje has been winning from Jhalrapatan constituency in southeastern Rajasthan's Jhalawar district since 2003.

During the day, Raje met officials, family of deceased BJP leader Rajkumar Rathore and also common man including businessmen, doctors, senior citizens, students, representatives of social bodies and told all that whatever they expect the government to fulfil, will be completed in the days to come. He also told the people to ensure that the pace of development did not get hindered. She also spoke with booth-level workers during her three-day campaigning.

It was learnt that Raje could file her nomination papers from her constituency on November 16, a report in Patrika said. The notification for the December 7 polling will be issued on November 12 and the last day for filing nomination is November 19.

The results of the election will be declared on December 11, along with those in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.