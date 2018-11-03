Modi, Shah and Yogi Adityanath in maximum demand in Rajasthan elections

New Delhi, Nov 3: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is facing a daunting task to save its government in Rajasthan, will have star campaigners as Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath besides of course Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national party president Amit Shah and Rajasthan chief minister Varundhara Raje. These leaders will have a whirlwind tour to the state once the last date of withdrawal of nomination is over. Union human resources development minister Prakash Javadekar too will be addressing rallies.

The PM's schedule is very hectic and managing more rallies is difficult for him. In such a situation the demand for addressing more and more rallies by Uttar Pradesh chief minister is increasing after Modi, Shah and Vasundhara. Sources said that names of candidates have not been decided so far but feedback coming from districts tell that Rajasthan areas adjoining to Uttar Pradesh demand for Yogi Adityanath who is also getting more and more demand from some other districts as well. It is being said that Yogi's rally will pull huge crowd in the state. But all the programmes will be decided by the demand of leaders from particular area and looking at political equations of the state.

However, the list of star campaigners will be comprise mostly with these names. Sources said that the real campaign will start after the last date of withdrawal of name is over that is November 23. So visits of the PM and party president is getting finalised in thte state. Sources said that in the first 15 days of the elections, Modi and Shah will address rallies and meeting in 22 districts of the state. This will start from November 23 and will go up to December 5 as voting in the state is on December 7, 2018.

Sources said that the PM is likely to address 10 rallies in the state in Hanumangarh, Sikar, Nagor, Alwar, Jaipur, Dousa, Bhilwara and Kota while Amit Shah will address rallies in Badmer, Jalor, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Deeg-Kumher, Karoli, Sawai Madhopur, Nawalgarh and Sujangarh. He will address 12 rallies in the state. These leaders will be asked to address rallies in the areas where the party does not have strong position. Moreover, both of them will not address joint rally. It is planned that party will have at least 100 meetings of the senior leader.