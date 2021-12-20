Panama Papers: ED summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 20: Enforcement Directorate on Monday summoned Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for questioning in Panama Papers leak case.

    The agency has registered a money laundry case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the matter.

    The actor was summoned over the Panama Papers case in which allegations of stashing wealth abroad were made. The actor is likely to appear before the ED today.

    The ED is seeking more information from her in the Panama Papers case.

    The reported secret list, called Panama Papers, contains names of about 500 prominent Indians including megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya besides politicians and businessmen.

    The Panama Papers are a leaked set of 11.5 million confidential documents that provide detailed information about more than 214,000 offshore companies listed by the Panamanian corporate service provider Mossack Fonseca, including the identities of shareholders and directors of the companies.

    X