    No cash, but incriminating evidence of tax evasion in raids relating to DMK

    By
    |

    Chennai, Apr 03: A statement by the Income Tax department said that it had found incriminating evidence of tax evasion during the searches conducted on Friday linked to DMK leaders in Chennai, Karur and Coimbattore.

    However the IT department did not mention the seizure of any cash. The searches were carried out to verify if the three groups were raided assisted in political cash distribution.

    Raids took place in four locations in Chennai. IT department sleuths were seen raiding Sabareesan's home in Chennai's Neelangarai on Friday morning. He isa the husband of Stalin's daughter Sendhamarai.

    One of the places that is being searched is in Neelangarari just outside Chennai where Stalin's daughter resides. The searches are being conducted as there is cash movement for the elections, sources in the IT department said.

    The raids were initiated on the basis of complaints and inputs received by the agency. Searches were also conducted at the premises of IT wing functionaries of the DMK, reports said. So far no documents have been seized and no cash recovered.

    Last month, the IT department, claimed to have detected undisclosed income of about Rs 400 crore after it raided some entities based in poll-bound Tamil Nadu who handle "huge" cash and have offshore links.

    Read more about:

    Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 income tax department raids

