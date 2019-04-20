Modi biopic: EC finalises decision, SC to take final call

New Delhi, Apr 20: The Election Commission is learnt to have finalised its stand on whether the ban imposed by it on the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi should continue.

Officials, drawn from the poll panel's model code and legal divisions, had on Wednesday watched the biopic on the directions of the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, the producers had put forth their views before the Commission.

The EC was to inform the top court of its stand on Friday. But the court's registry was closed on account of Good Friday.

Though there was no official word on the issue, sources in the know said the view, to be submitted to the Supreme Court in a sealed envelope, "may not digress" from its earlier order.

The sealed envelope could be submitted on Saturday.

The Supreme Court had on Monday directed the commission to watch the full biopic on Modi and take an informed decision on banning its pan India release by April 19.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also directed the poll panel to submit its decision to the court in a sealed cover and said it will consider the matter on April 22.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the film's producers, who challenged the EC's ban on its release, said the poll panel banned it just by watching the promo and did not watch the full movie.

The EC had on Wednesday last banned the screening of the biopic during the current poll period, saying any such film that subserves the purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in electronic media.

Acting on complaints by political parties, including the Congress, the poll panel had asserted that any biopic material with the potential to disturb the level playing field should not be displayed in areas where Model Code of Conduct was in force.

The Modi biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi and directed by Omung Kumar, tells the story of PM Modi's rise to power from his humble beginnings.