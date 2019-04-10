Modi biopic won’t release until elections are over says EC

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 10: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday refused to allow the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic which was set to hit the theaters tomorrow. The EC has reportedly said that the film cannot be released till elections are over. The EC has observed that the film violated poll conduct and may interfere in the level playing field for the parties. 

    PM Narendra Modi. File Photo.

    The EC has taken note of the fact that the film has political content. The poll panel has also decided to form a panel on biopics.

    EC said any Biopic material in nature of biography sub serving the the purpose of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which has potential to disturb level playing field during the election, should not be displayed in Electronic media including cinematography.

    On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had rejected a plea to stall the release of the PM Modi's biopic. The court had said that it is too premature for it to take a decision on this matter. Further the Bench had said that the EC of India will take care of what to do in case the film is released on April 11.

    The biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi, had earlier received a 'U' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

    [Narendra Modi biopic receives 'U' certificate from CBFC]

    During the hearing on the film in the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice had then said the film was not yet certified and referred to an April 4 statement by CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi. Joshi had earlier told PTI that the film was undergoing due process of examination and certification.

    The film, titled "PM Narendra Modi" and directed by Omung Kumar, was criticised by the opposition parties, who had claimed that the biopic could give undue advantage to the BJP. 

    Read more about:

    biopic election commission supreme court lok sabha elections 2019

