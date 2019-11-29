Midday meal: 1 litre milk diluted with water served to 81 students in UP school

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Lucknow, Nov 29: A government school in Uttar Pradesh's Chopan block has been accused of mixing one litre of milk in a bucket of water and serving it to 81 children as part of their midday meal.

Officials took cognisance of the matter after a video showing milk being adulterated by Salai Banwa primary school's cook went viral.

The government's Mid-Day Meal Scheme aims to better the nutritional standing of school-age children in the country.

The cook is seen mixing a litre of milk in a bucket full of water in the video clip.

Shocking that case filed against journalist for salt-roti midday meal story: Editors Guild

Sadhvi Pragya: Was called a terrorist by an MP without evidence|OneIndia News

Basic Siksha Adhikari Gorakhnath Patel said that an inquiry has been ordered and stern action will be taken against those found responsible.

In August, a video showing a woman distributing rotis and another woman giving salt to children as midday meal in Siyur primary school in Jamalpur block had surfaced.