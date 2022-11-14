KMF hikes price of Nandini milk, curd in Karnataka; check new rates

Bengaluru, Nov 14: The Karnataka Milk Federation, popularly known as KMF, has increased the price of milk and curd by Rs three each and the new prices would come into effect from Tuesday.

The KMF said that the price of each litre of milk and curd are being increased by Rs 3 after the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government approved its proposal. It has decided to pass on the entire hike amount to farmers.

A litre of Nandini milk is sold at Rs 38 in Karnataka and it will be Rs 41 from tomorrow. Whereas people have to shell out Rs 47 for a litre of curd in Karnataka from Tuesday.

The organisation was under pressure from the milk unions to increase the price.

Earlier this year, the price of milk and curd was increased after the Centre imposed GST on milk and curd. The BJP government, which came under attack from the Opposition for passing on to the customers the 5% GST on curd, lassi, and buttermilk, partially rolled back the hike.

Farmers have been complaining that the price of milk is cheaper in Karnataka compared to neighbouring states and said that milk production was becoming increasingly financially viable if the farmers do not get higher procurement price which stood at Rs 27 a litre till today.

Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 16:38 [IST]