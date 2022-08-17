India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Amul, Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre from today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi Aug 17: Amul or the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has decided to increase milk prices for 500 ml packs by Rs 2, effective from today. Amul said that the increase of Rs 2 translates to a hike of 4 per cent in MRP, which is lower than the average food inflation.

    Amul, Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre from today

    As a policy, Amul said, it passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee for milk and milk products to the milk producers. "The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," stated Amul.

    Amul raises milk prices by Rs 2: Check new ratesAmul raises milk prices by Rs 2: Check new rates

    This is the second hike in six months by both the brands, earlier in March, both had increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre. During the March hike, Amul had stated that for the past 2 years, the company had made only a 4 per cent increase per annum in its fresh milk category. The corporation had then explained that the price hike was being done due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, cattle feeding cost.

    Amul MD RS Sodhi had recently said, ''Prices will be firm, I can't say by how much. They can't go down from here, they can only go up."

    Stressing that inflation in this industry is not a cause for worry per se because the farmers are benefitting through higher prices for the produce, Sodhi said the hikes by Amul and the broader dairy sector are very limited as compared to others or when compared to the rise in input costs.

    Comments

    More AMUL News  

    Read more about:

    amul dairy milk

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 10:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X