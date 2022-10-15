After Amul, Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2 in Delhi-NCR

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 15: Hours after Amul India announced that it was increasing the price of full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat, Mother Dairy has hiked the rates of full cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR region.

    The price will come to effect from Sunday. "...We are only revising the prices of Full Cream and Cow Milk variants by Rs. 2/litre. The revision in these two variants is effective from October 16, 2022," ANI quoted Mother Dairy spokesperson in a tweet.

    Earlier, Amul hiked prices of full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat. This is the third such raise in the milk prices taken by Amul.

    The price of full cream milk has increased from Rs 61 per litre to Rs 63 per litre.

    The development was confirmed by RS Sodhi, MD, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited.

    Popular milk brands Amul and Mother Dairy had both last hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in August to compensate for the increase in procurement costs. Before this, prices were increased in March.

