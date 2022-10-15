YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Milk gets costlier as Amul hikes prices by Rs 2 per litre; Check new rates here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 15: Amul has increased prices of full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat informed RS Sodhi, MD, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited. This is the third such raise in the milk prices taken by Amul.

    The price of full cream milk has increased from Rs 61 per liter to Rs 63 per litre.

    Milk gets costlier as Amul hikes prices by Rs 2 per litre; Check new rates here

    Amul, Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre from todayAmul, Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre from today

    Popular milk brands Amul and Mother Dairy had both last hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in August to compensate for the increase in procurement costs. Before this, prices were increased in March.

    Comments

    More AMUL News  

    Read more about:

    amul milk price gujarat

    Story first published: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 12:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X