‘Itna Sun aata’…….. Amul burns it with this doodle on the heatwave

Milk gets costlier as Amul hikes prices by Rs 2 per litre; Check new rates here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 15: Amul has increased prices of full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat informed RS Sodhi, MD, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited. This is the third such raise in the milk prices taken by Amul.

The price of full cream milk has increased from Rs 61 per liter to Rs 63 per litre.

Amul, Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre from today

Popular milk brands Amul and Mother Dairy had both last hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in August to compensate for the increase in procurement costs. Before this, prices were increased in March.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 12:43 [IST]