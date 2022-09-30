Parag Milk Foods is now available in five major cities

Ahmedabad

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Sep 30: Pride of Cows, a premium milk brand from Parag Milk Foods, has announced its launch in Ahmedabad. Parag Milk Foods which is one of India's leading dairy FMCG companies holds an impressive array of well-known brands like Gowardhan, Go, and Avvatar under its umbrella.

Pride of Cows delivers pure, fresh and Single-origin cow milk to customers' doors within hours of it being milked. Following positive responses in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Surat, the brand is now entering the Ahmedabad. The milking process is completely mechanised without any human intervention. It is made from cows that are "pampered and fostered" to create fresh, pure, and unadulterated milk.

Milk collection in Rajasthan reduced by 3 to 4 lakh litre per day due to lumpy skin disease

Commenting on the launch, Devendra Shah, Chairman of Parag Milk Foods said, "We are excited to introduce Pride of Cow to the vibrant Ahmedabad market. The dairy sector is rapidly expanding, and the functional advantages of single origin milk products have demonstrated excellent benefits and garnered considerable appeal. For more than a decade, Parag Milk Foods has been a pioneer in the Single Origin milk segment, and we hope to emulate our success in Mumbai, Surat, Delhi, and Pune in Ahmedabad. Based on our expertise and customer preferences, we are quite confident in the launch's success. We intend to add new vitality, diversity, and nutrition, along with flavour and purity, to the fast-growing premium dairy industry at an advantageous moment."

Pride of Cows would offer quality fresh cow milk each day straight from our Bhagyalakshmi Dairy Farm to consumers in Gujarat's largest city, along with additional single-origin milk products like curd, ghee, fat-free milk and paneer. After all, being Single-origin has its signature perks.

Commenting on goodness of Pride of Cow Milk, Akshali Shah, VP- Strategy, Sales & Marketing, Parag Milk Foods said, "We Indians believe in goodness and purity of milk but unfortunately milk adulteration is still a common phenomenon. With Pride of cows - Single Origin milk and milk products, we are able to provide unadulterated, nutritious dairy products. It operates with a novel farm-to-home model supplying fresh and pure cow milk from the most modern dairy farm in India with select breed of cows. Produced without human interference and adhering to European standards it supplies milk that avoids adulteration and guarantees complete hygiene. Without any additives or preservatives, we uphold the highest standard of quality and food safety and provide a superior experience."

The product will be priced Rs. 99 per litre, and the Pride of Cows milk will be available on the existing subscription-based model only by online order placements. The brand is also planning to launch a various campaign through fitness enthusiasts and health influencers to share its passion for quality milk and dairy products.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 30, 2022, 17:25 [IST]