MHADA Lottery 2018 Mumbai Results: Full list of winners

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, Dec 17: The MHADA lottery 2018 Mumbai results have been declared. The list of winners is available on the official website.

The results were webcast and later declared on Sunday evening. The prices of the homes offered by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority ranged from Rs 14.6 lakh and went up to Rs 5.8 crore. The three most expensive flats were worth Rs 4.99 crore, Rs 5.13 crore and Rs 5.8 crore.

The full list of MHADA lottery 2018 result winners has been published online. The list is available at mhada.gov.in/en/mumbai-board-lottery-2018-results.