BJP releases 3rd list of 59 candidates: Karunakar Reddy to contest from Harapanhalli

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the third list of its 59 candidates after party chief BS Yeddyurappa filed his nomination papers from Shikaripura constituencies. The saffron party announced 72 candidates in the first list and 82 candidates in the second list.

Karunakar Reddy, former minister and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy's brother, successfully got the ticket to contest from Harapanahalli constituency. Also, actor Saikumar managed to get the ticket to contest from Bagepalli constituency.

Senior leader V Somanna's son DR Arun Somanna got the ticket to contest from Arsikere constituency and Govind Karjol's son Dr. Gopal Karjol will contest from Nagthan (SC) constituency.

Still, the party hasn't finalised candidates for 11 constituencies. The party is likely to release 4th list.

Earlier, JDS has released the second list of candidates which includes rebel leaders from both BJP and Congress who did not get tickets to contest.

In a surprising move, the JDS has fielded former minister PGR Sindhia from Basava Kalyan constituency. Sindhia, who was one of the architects of Janata Parivar, had held various portfolios in different governments of the Janata Parivar.

