J&K 2018: 240 terrorists killed, 130 recruited, sniper squad busted 86 security personnel martyred

Srinagar, Dec 17: It has been a tough year for the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The forces had to deal with the increasing number of recruitments into terror groups, sniper attacks and of course the numerous encounters.

In terms of terrorist related deaths, the year was a very successful one for the security forces. Over 240 terrorists, including top commanders were gunned down in several encounters this year.

However the death toll among the security forces stood at 86, the highest in the past ten years. As many as 88 security personnel including 44 personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir police were martyred in terror attacks and encounters.

The number of recruitments too were high this year. Data suggests that nearly 130 locals joined terror groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Tayiba this year. However the number of recruitments which witnessed a high in the earlier part of the year, dropped down by October-November. In the months of October and November, not a single recruitment of a local took place, officials say.

Officials tell OneIndia that the forces had a very successful run when it came to gunning down terrorists and also busting their modules. The top hits included Usman Haider, the nephew of Jaish chief, Maulana Masood Azhar. His killing was a major success as he had set into motion a worrisome trend of using snipers in the Valley. He was in fact leadings the sniper squad of the Jaish.

The other big hit was that of Naved Jatt, a Lashkar-e-Tayiba operative. He had becomes a menace in the Valley and was behind the killing of noted journalist, Shujaat Bukhari. It may be recalled that he had escaped from police custody earlier this year, following which he tried rebuilding the outfit in the Valley.

Officials say that they expect the number of violent incidents in the Valley to reduce next year. While the focus would be on busting more modules and reducing the terror spread, focus would also be high on reducing the number of casualties among the security forces.

The number of security personnel martyred stood at 86, which is the highest in the past ten years. Out of the 86 security personnel martyred 44 were policemen. 30 were from the Army and the rest from the various paramilitary forces operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

The lowest in the past ten years was in the year 2012, when 15 security personnel were martyred. In the year 2013, 52 security personnel lost their lives. In the year 2014, it was 47.

In the years 2015, 2016 and 2017, the number of security personnel martyred was 39, 82 and 80 respectively. 2018 marked the number of casualties among security personnel. In the year 2008 the number was at 85.