  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    J&K: 3 Hizbul terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Dec 15: Three terrorists were gunned down in an encounter between them and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.

    Represenational Image

    The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Sirnoo village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

    "The terrorists opened fire on security forces while they were carrying out search operations," the official said.

    The security forces retaliated, leading to an encounter, the official confirmed.

    The search operation is still underway, and the entire area has been cordoned.

    On Thursday, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Sopore area of Baramulla district. With joint efforts, police, army and CRPF had launched a joint operation a day before.

    Meanwhile, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire in Poonch thrice in the past three days. While yesterday, the violation took place in Khari Karmara area, earlier it targeted Kaswa, Kerni and Gulpur.

    Read more about:

    encounter pulwama jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue