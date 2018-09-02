Janmashtami being celebrated across India with joy and fervour

Mathura decked up for Janmashtami

Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura are special as it is believed that Lord Krishna was born there. The city is decked up and special prayers are being held in Krishna Janmabhoomi temple.

Specials being held in Mathura

In many Indian homes, idols of baby Krishna are bathed in milk, honey and water, and dressed in new clothes. Devotees also visit temples and offer prayers to Krishna.

Janmashtami celebrations at ISKCON Bengaluru

The Vaishnav tradition hails the festival as one of the most important religious festivals. Raas Lila or Krishna Lila which comprises dance and drama enactments of Lord Krishna's life is popular on this date. The event is celebrated most by Vaishnavism followers because Krishna is believed to be the eighth avatar of their god Vishnu.

(Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

Celebrations at ISKCON Hubbali

Devotees tend to observe a day-long fast to break it on the next day when Ashtami tithi is over. They perform the Krishna Abhishekam, which has milk, ghee and water and offer bhog to the deity. Those fasting spend their day eating phalahar, which consists of fruits and water. While most love to visit temples to seek blessings from Lord Krishna, some place laddoo gopal or little Krishna's idol in their temples and bathe him with milk, honey and water and dress him up in new clothes. Janmashtami is widely celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and South India.

The next day of Janmashtami is widely celebrated as Dahi Handi festival in Maharashtra. As part of the festivities, people form teams to make a human pyramid and break a pot filled with dahi, mishri and makhan that is hung from a certain height.

(Image credit - ANI/Twitter)