Janmashtami 2018: Significance, history, Puja muhurat, time and date

Significance of Janmashtami:

The Vaishnav tradition hails the festival as one of the most important religious festivals. Raas Lila or Krishna Lila which comprises dance and drama enactments of Lord Krishna's life is popular on this date. The event is celebrated most by Vaishnavism followers because Krishna is believed to be the eighth avatar of their god Vishnu.

How is Janmashtami Celebrated?

Devotees tend to observe a day-long fast to break it on the next day when Ashtami tithi is over. They perform the Krishna Abhishekam, which has milk, ghee and water and offer bhog to the deity. Those fasting spend their day eating phalahar, which consists of fruits and water. While most love to visit temples to seek blessings from Lord Krishna, some place laddoo gopal or little Krishna's idol in their temples and bathe him with milk, honey and water and dress him up in new clothes.

Janmashtami is widely celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and South India. The next day of Janmashtami is widely celebrated as Dahi Handi festival in Maharashtra. As part of the festivities, people form teams to make a human pyramid and break a pot filled with dahi, mishri and makhan that is hung from a certain height.

Puja Muhurat Timings:

Nishita Puja Timing: 11:57 pm to 12:43 am

Duration: 45 minutes

On 3rd September, Parana Time, which is after 08:05 pm

On Parana Day Ashtami Tithi End: 07:19 pm

On Parana Day Rohini Nakshatra End Time: 08:05 pm

Dahi Handi is on 3rd September, 2018

Ashtami Tithi Begins at 08:47 pm on 2nd September, 2018

Ashtami Tithi Ends at 07:19 pm on 3rd September, 2018

(Source: www.drikpanchang.com)

Happy Janmashtami 2018!