YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    NCP man booked for Govinda's death during Janmashtami in Mumbai

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Aug 25: A Nationalist Congress Party leader was arrested in connection with the death of a 'govinda' at a Janmashtami function organised last week in Vile Parle in the western part of Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

    NCP district president Riyaz Sheikh (36) was held on Tuesday, the Vile Parle police station official said.

    NCP man booked for Govindas death during Janmashtami in Mumbai

    "In the event held on August 19, Sandesh Dalvi (22), a participant in the human pyramid formed to break the handi (butter pot), fell and suffered serious head injuries. He died in a hospital on Monday night," the official said.

    Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Govinda Aala Re! What is the significance of Dahi Handi Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Govinda Aala Re! What is the significance of Dahi Handi

    A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and Sheikh was held, he said.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    death govinda janmashtami mumbai police

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X