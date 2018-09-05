"Aaj iska janmdin hai kya?" asks Cong leader on Janmashtami; Anurag Thakur blasts RaGa

Shimla, Sep 5: With Rahul Gandhi all set to take on his much awaited Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and his party members calling him as a 'Shiv- bhakt', everything seemed to be going well. But his own party member and former MLA from Jawali in Kangra district, Neeraj Bharti might have stepped over the line by posting a deragotary photo and caption of Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami. This might have given just the room which BJP was searching to batter Rahul Gandhi and his party.

Neeraj Bharti, on the account of Janmashtami on Sep 2 posted a photo of Lord Krishna sitting on a tree and watching 'gopikas' bathing in the river. He captioned the photo as ' Aaj Iska Janmadin Hai Kya' which translates to 'is today His birthday'.

BJP leader Anurag Thakur took to social media and posted the photo along with those of Neeraj Bharti with prominent Congress leaders such as former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. He called out Rahul Gandhi and pointed him to what he said was the 'anti- Hindu' sentiment of the Congress leader. He also said that Rhul Gandhi's Manasasarovar yatra was a farce, as the real face of Congress was that of a 'anti- Hindu'.

This is not the first time that Neeraj Bharti has come under the radar for posting such stuffs on the internet. He had earlier allegedly posted derogatory photos of Lord Ram and many other leaders of BJP such as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.