  • search

"Aaj iska janmdin hai kya?" asks Cong leader on Janmashtami; Anurag Thakur blasts RaGa

Posted By: Pushyarag
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Shimla, Sep 5: With Rahul Gandhi all set to take on his much awaited Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and his party members calling him as a 'Shiv- bhakt', everything seemed to be going well. But his own party member and former MLA from Jawali in Kangra district, Neeraj Bharti might have stepped over the line by posting a deragotary photo and caption of Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami. This might have given just the room which BJP was searching to batter Rahul Gandhi and his party.

    Neeraj Bharti, on the account of Janmashtami on Sep 2 posted a photo of Lord Krishna sitting on a tree and watching 'gopikas' bathing in the river. He captioned the photo as ' Aaj Iska Janmadin Hai Kya' which translates to 'is today His birthday'.

    Congress leader Neeraj Bharti
    Congress leader Neeraj Bharti

    BJP leader Anurag Thakur took to social media and posted the photo along with those of Neeraj Bharti with prominent Congress leaders such as former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. He called out Rahul Gandhi and pointed him to what he said was the 'anti- Hindu' sentiment of the Congress leader. He also said that Rhul Gandhi's Manasasarovar yatra was a farce, as the real face of Congress was that of a 'anti- Hindu'.

    Also read: 'A man goes to Kailash when it calls him', Rahul Gandhi shares pics of Kailash Mansarovar

    This is not the first time that Neeraj Bharti has come under the radar for posting such stuffs on the internet. He had earlier allegedly posted derogatory photos of Lord Ram and many other leaders of BJP such as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

    Read more about:

    national congress party bjp social media lord krishna janmashtami

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 13:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue