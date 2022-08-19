Foods that is offered to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami

New Delhi, Aug 19: The Janmashtami festival, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, is being celebrated in various parts of the country on Friday. Devotees are visiting temples to offer prayers to Lord Krishna.

Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh are fully geared to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.

Thousands of temples including Banke Bihari Temple, Prem Mandir, Iskcon Temple and Shri Krishna Janm Bhumi Temple have been tastefully decorated in Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

President Droupadi Murmu has extended greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad, on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. In a message, Ms Murmu said that Lord Krishna's life and teachings included the message of well being and virtue.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami. In his message, Mr. Dhankhar said, Janmashtami is of great spiritual significance for the devout. He said it reaffirms our faith in the victory of Dharma (righteousness) over Adharma' (evil).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also extended greetings to countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

In a tweet, Modi wrote,"May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperous and good fortune to everyone.''