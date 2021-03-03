IMD claims high maximum temperatures to persist for another 4-5 days

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 03: In a recent development, the maximum temperatures are currently 3-6 degree Celsius above normal over north, west, central and east India. This covers Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.

    According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), high maximum temperatures in these regions will persist and no significant change in them is likely during the next 4-5 days. Strong surface winds (speed reaching 20-30 kmph) are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.

    A feeble Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan is persisting. Under its influence, isolated rainfall/snowfall is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 3 and 4.

    Thunderstorm and lightning is also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on March 3. A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from March 5.

    Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall activity likely over the region during March 6 to 8 with the maximum intensity on March 7.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 8:50 [IST]
