Hyderabad: Telugu news anchor commits suicide, leaves note saying 'my brain is my enemy'

An anchor working with a Telugu news channel V6, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of her house at Hyderabad's Moosapet on Sunday late night. The victim has been identified as Radhika Reddy.

The incident happened after Rahika Reddy got back from work and straight walked up to the terrace of her residence and jumped off. However, she died on the spot from head injury, leg fracture and multiple blunt injuries.

The Kukatpally Police Station Sub-Inspector, Majid, told ANI that she had taken her life after coming home from work.

The body of the news presenter was found at Srivila Apartments at around 10:50 pm on Sunday.

According to the NDTV, the police found a suicide note was which said, "My brain is my enemy." The note also mentioned that 'no one should be held responsible' for her death.

The police believe that the TV anchor was suffering from depression.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and investigation is on.

Radhika Reddy divorced her husband six months ago and had been staying with her parents and a 14-year-old son. Her son is mentally challenged says the police report.

