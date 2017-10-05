The application form last date for the IGNOU December term end exams 2017 has been extended. Candidates who wish to appear for the papers should note that the last date for filling the exam form has been extended.

The last to fill the December 2017 term-end exam form without the late fee is on October 31, 2017.

The exam fee is Rs 120 per course and candidates who miss can submit their exam form by November 15, 2017 with a late fee of Rs 1,000.

"Please ensure that you have already submitted the assignments as applicable for the courses you are filling in the Examination Form. Otherwise, Hall Tickets will NOT be uploaded/issued for the courses for which assignments have not been submitted by you," the university said in a notice, adding that the hall tickets will be available on the official site 10 days before the examinations are scheduled to begin.

How to apply for IGNOU December term end exams 2017:

Go to ignou.ac.in

Under the drop down menu to "register online", click on the link for the "term end exam"

Click on "proceed to fill online application form

Fill in your details in the fields provided and pay the required exam fee.

Download the filled in form

Take a printout

OneIndia News