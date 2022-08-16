Nagpur varsity cancels exams scheduled for 2 days amid heavy rains

Nagpur, Aug 16: The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) cancelled the examinations scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday due to heavy rains in Nagpur and adjoining areas of Maharashtra.

The director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation of Nagpur University Prafulla Sabale said that all principals, in-charges of the examination centres, teachers and students have been informed that exams scheduled on August 16 and 17 were cancelled.

The examinations have been cancelled due to heavy rains and flood situation in all four districts that come under the University's jurisdiction, the official said, adding that the next date of examination will be announced soon.

Red alert for Vidarbha, Konkan due to heavy rain prediction

Nagpur witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday as the rain intensity increased in the city after a gap of a few days.

