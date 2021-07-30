DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 Declared: How to check

CBSE Class 12th result 2021 out: How to download marksheet via DigiLocker

CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: Not satisfied with your exam marks? Here's what you can do

CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 likely to be declared next week

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 30: The CBSE Class 10 Exam Results is expected to be released in the first or second week of August.

CBSE 12th result declared: How to check on official websites|Board Results | Oneindia News

"We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week," said CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj after declaring Class 12 results on Friday.

"We have created a scheme in which we will conduct more than one exam. On the basis of those numbers, we'll be able to deliver exam results on time in case of any pandemic-like situation in future," he said.

The board will declare Class 10 results on the official websites - cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in - and other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website - digilocker.gov.in - and the app.

On Thursday, the CBSE has released the roll numbers of all the class 10 students who had registered for the exam this year.

"Since the exams were not conducted for both the classes, the admit cards were not released by the Board. Now, the Board is in the process of declaring the result," the Board has said.

Students can use this link to check their roll number for CBSE 10th result 2021

cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx

This year, for the first time, CBSE did not conduct Class 10 board examinations due to the devastating second wave of coronavirus that sweeped through the country.