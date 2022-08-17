India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    CUET UG 2022: Exam cancelled in 13 centres, check new dates here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 17: The fourth phase of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG on Wednesday was cancelled at 13 centres due to some "unavoidable technical reasons" affecting nearly 8,700 candidates.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Due to some unavoidable technical reasons, examination scheduled for today was cancelled in 13 centres in Shift 1 and Shift 2. A total of 8,693 candidates were affected out of 1,45,885 candidates," said the University Grants Commission (UGC).

    "Those candidates, whose today's examination was cancelled would be informed regarding their new date tomorrow. It is proposed to hold these examinations on 25 August 2022," said UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has labelled CUET technical glitches as "sheer incompetence"

    "The Common University Entrance Test had to be cancelled in 13 centres today affecting close to 8700 aspirants. This has been happening repeatedly under the excuse of 'unavoidable technical glitches'. The real reason is sheer incompetence and lack of preparation by Modi Sarkar," the MP tweeted.

    The CUET is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    exams

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 23:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X