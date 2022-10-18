IRCTC's affordable Dubai tour package: All you need to know

HPPSC HPAS exam date released: How to download admit card

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Shimla, Oct 18: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has has released the tentative schedule for Combined Competitive Mains Written Examination -2021. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the notification the HPSC Combined Competitive (Main) Written Examination -2021 is scheduled to be held from November 15 to November 22, except November 20.

OSSSC Nursing Officer 2022 admit card released: Exam date, How to download hall ticket

Exam Schedule:

15-12-2022 - English 09.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon

15-12-2022 - Hindi 02.00 P.M. to 05.00 P.M.

16-12-2022 - Essay 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M.

17-12-2022 - General Studies-I 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M.

18-12-2022 - General Studies-II 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M.

19-12-2022 - General Studies-III 10.00 A.M .to 01.00 P.M.

21-12-2022 - Optional Paper-I 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M

22-12-2022 - Optional Paper-II 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the HP Administrative Service preliminary exam 2021 provisional answer keys. The HPPSC HPAS prelim exam 2021 was held on October 16. Candidates may raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till October 25.

However, the admit card will be released soon. Candidates who are appearing in HPAS Exam on scheduled date and time can check HPPSC Admit Card Updates by login into HPPSC website.

Steps to Download the Admit card:

Visit official site of HPPSC hppsc.hp.gov.in

Then click on the Combined Competitive (Main) Written Examination -2021 in the home page under what's new option

Login will appear

Enter the details

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future use

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 17:50 [IST]