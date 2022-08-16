How lion manages to be the king, without being the strongest or biggest

New Delhi, Aug 16: The fourth phase of Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 2022 will begin from Wednesday with nearly 3.6 lakh candidates expected to appear in the exam.

The exam for additional 11,000 candidates, who were to appear in the fourth phase from August 17-20, has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for centre.

According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exam, had later announced that all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28.

However, now the schedule has been further deferred and the exam has been split into six phases.

"The exam for over 11,000 candidates, out of 3.72 lakh candidates, has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for exam centre. The NTA has increased the capacity at centres and also added more exam centres, besides making efforts to ensure the quality of the centres is enhanced," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar had announced.

The second phase of CUET was marred by glitches prompting the agency to cancel the exam at various centres.

Kumar had said the exam was cancelled at various centres following indications and reports of "sabotage". The exam in second and third phases was also cancelled at centres in Kerala and Itanagar due to rains and landslides.

Important instructions for candidates

Candidates are advised to report at the examination centre in advance to get familiarised with the location and means of reaching the venue of the test Candidates must carry a hard copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof and one passport size photograph. Aspirants will be allotted seats indicating roll numbers at the test centre. No candidate is allowed to carry any electronic gadget, mobile phone, earphone, microphone, pager, calculator, DocuPen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder or other electronic devices. The rough sheets will be provided to candidates in the examination hall for any calculation or writing work. Candidates have to hand over the same to the invigilator on completion of the test. If a candidate is indulged in unfair means practices, his/ her candidature will be cancelled and will be debarred for 3 years in the future.

