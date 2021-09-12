CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: Not satisfied with your exam marks? Here's what you can do

NEET 2021 to be held on Sunday: Check out timings, dress code, guidelines and other details

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 12: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) will be conducted on Sunday. It will be held between 2 pm and 5 pm in 3,800 centres in 202 cities.

In a first, the NEET 2021 will be conducted in 13 languages with Punjabi and Malayalam being the new additions, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced in July. He had also said that a new exam centre for the NEET has been opened in Kuwait to facilitate the Indian student community in the Middle East.

Over 16 lakh students will appear in the examination which will be conducted with strict Covid-19 guidelines. The National Testing Agency is taking anti-cheating measures, including using jammers and installing CCTV cameras in the halls. There is also a dress code for men and women who will take the exams.

Women are advised to wear dresses without sleeves, clothes without elaborate embroidery, jeans without big pockets, flowers, brooches or large buttons. Also, they should avoid wearing footwear with heels, shoes, and jewellery, including earrings and nose rings.

Even for men, full sleeve shirts are not allowed. Male candidates should wear t-shirts, trousers and simple pants. Ideally, they should sport light dress.

Students should not carry stationery items, communication devices and eatables or any article which is not relevant to the examination.

All the students appearing for the exam will be provided N95 masks and hand-sanitisers along with transparent water bottles will be permitted to carry inside the hall.

Last but not the least, students should mandatorily carry their admission card, a passport size photo along with a photo identity card.

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition filed by a group of students for Class 12 seeking to defer the NEET-UG 2021 exam.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said if students want to appear in multiple exams, then they need to prioritise and make a choice as there may never be a situation where everyone is satisfied with the date of exams.

The apex court said however that the petitioners will be at liberty to make a representation before the competent authorities on the issue and the same may be decided at the earliest in accordance with the law. "The arguments which you (counsel for petitioners) are canvassing may not be relevant for 99 per cent candidates. For one per cent candidates, the entire system cannot be put on hold," the bench, also comprising justices Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar, told advocate Shoeb Alam who was appearing for the petitioners.

Story first published: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:12 [IST]