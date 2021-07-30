CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: Not satisfied with your exam marks? Here's what you can do

CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: Patiala Babes' Ashnoor Kaur scores 94 percent in board exams

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 30: With 94 percent, Patiala Babes' famed TV actress Ashnoor Kaur has passed the CBSE Class 12 exams. The results were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday.

In an interaction with Times Entertainment, Anushka expressed her excitement and said, It feels great. I feel nice and accomplished. I scored 93 per cent in 10th and hence I thought I should get more than that. I didn't even take up new projects as I wanted to concentrate on my studies. So it has finally paid off."

The young actor also wished students, who are yet to get their reults. "All I would like to say is that this time will pass too, it's just that we have to keep yourselves together and be strong mentally."

Like always, girls outperformed boys in CBSE class 12 exams this year by a margin of 0.54 percent, while over 70,000 students scored above 95 percent marks.

Girls have done better than boys by 0.54 percent. The pass percentage this year is 99.37 percent. No merit list has been announced this year.

The result for over 65,000 candidates is still being prepared and will be declared by August 5.

Ashnoor Kaur made her debut at the age of five, playing the character of Prachi in the 2009 series Jhansi Ki Rani. She was later seen on several shows including Shobha Somnath Ki, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, among others. In 2018, she made her Bollywood debut with supporting roles in Sanju and Manmarziyaan.

She also acted as young Mayra Kapoor in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She appeared in CID, and as Ashok Sundari in the mythological series, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.