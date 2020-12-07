Farmers' protest: Police detain Akhilesh Yadav for violating Section 144 CrPC

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, Dec 07: In what comes as a recent development, Akhilesh Yadav was on Monday detained for violating Section 144 CrPC after he staged a sit-in near his residence. The Uttar Pradesh Police had earlier sealed a road near the Samajwadi Party office and placed barricades on it ahead of Akhilesh Yadav's visit to Kannauj for a 'Kisan Yatra'.

Speaking to media, Yadav said, "Our workers have protested at several locations. They (Police) can put us in jail if they want. They've stopped our vehicles. We'll walk, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who will visit Kannauj today to stage a demonstration in support of farmers."

Farmers' protest: I stand with BJP and farmers, says Sunny Deol

Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, was slated to travel to Kannuaj, around 125 km from the Uttar Pradesh capital, for a tractor rally as part of the 'Kisan Yatra' in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws and the 'Bharat Bandh' called by them on Tuesday.

The 13-km yatra was planned from Thathia to Tirwa. "This is an undemocratic move by the state government," SP national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said reacting to the sealing of the road leading to his party's office.

Fact check: Image from 2013 taken in London passed off as farmers insulting National Flag"The government is feeling afraid that Akhilesh Yadav is going to participate in the 'Kisan Yatra'. Peaceful demonstration is the democratic right of every individual, and the government is adamant on violating it," he said.

On Sunday, the SP had said that it will organise farmer rallies in all districts of Uttar Pradesh from December 7, beginning with Kannauj. The SP is among the several political parties, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, that are supporting the nationwide strike called by farmers.

"Under the BJP's rule, farmers have faced injustice. The BJP is selling of 'mandis' and the farmers are not even getting minimum support price for paddy. The prices of fertilisers and pesticides have gone up. The BJP government has shown an insensitive attitude towards farmers," the SP said in the statement on Sunday.