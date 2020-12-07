Fake: Government has taken no decision to stop train services after December 1

Fact check: Image from 2013 taken in London passed off as farmers insulting National Flag

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 07: An image of two men standing on the Indian National Flag is circulating on the social media.

A man in a turban is seen holding the shoe over the flag which is laid on the street. If disrespecting the national flag is farmers' movement, then I spot on such a movement. Shame on such farmers' movement. They are traitors and should be arrested, the viral post also says.

Using reverse image search OneIndia found that the image is an old one. it was shot in London in 2013. The image was found on a blog called Dal Khalsa UK. The post was published on August 17 2013. The post can be found here.

The post was published under the headline Indian Independence Day Protest Indian High Commission London 15th August 2013.

Sikhs, Kashmiris & other minority groups gathered on the 15th of August 2013 in Central London to protest against Indian Oppression & Occupation.Since 1947 the Sikh Nation has been under Indian Occupation with numerous attempts to destroy the Sikh Homeland in Panjab & the Sikh Nation climaxing in a Genocide in 1984.Since then no stone has been left unturned to crush the Sikh Nation be it socially, economically, politically, religiously & even environmentally, the post read.

The viral picture being attributed to the ongoing farmer protests in Delhi is wrongly captioned and misleading.

Fact Check Claim Image shows farmers disrespecting National Flag Conclusion The image was taken in London in 2013 Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in