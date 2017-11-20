Drunk men harass Indigo staffer, then fall on her feet to apologise

Two drunk men allegedly misbehaved with a woman cabin crew of Indigo airlines at the Hyderabad International Airport. When she reported the matter to the security staff the duo, in an inebriated state, was taken to a police outpost at the airport where they fell to the staffer's feet to apologise.

The duo was also accused of creating a nuisance at the airport. The video of the two men being taken to the police and kneeling down to apologise has gone viral on the social media.

Sub-inspector at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police station Ramesh Naik said the woman did not lodge any complaint against the duo, who later told the police that they were students, reported PTI.

He said the two were found to be in an inebriated condition and were booked for creating a nuisance.

OneIndia News