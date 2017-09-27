'Did not deserve to be humiliated': Ashok Choudhary

Fuming over party's decision to remove him as the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Ashok Choudhary on Wednesday said he was humiliated by the party.

Choudhary said the party's decision is welcome, but he did not 'deserve' to be humiliated like this.

"Party ke nirnay ka swagat karte hain lekin jis tarah se humein apmanit karke nikala gaya hum woh deserve nahi karte (I wecome party's decision, but the way i was humiliated, i did not deserve this)," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

"Abhi humara party chorrne ka koi irada nahi hai lekin yeh bhi manzoor nahi hai (I do not want to leave the party, but even this is not acceptable," he added.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday relieved Ashok Choudhary from the post of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee chief with immediate effect.

The move came days after MLAs wrote to the central leadership that state unit chief Ashok Choudhary was seeking signatures from MLAs to quit Congress and join the JD(U).

The 49-year-old Congress leader has been known to be close to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and had spoken against the Congress leadership in Delhi for not doing enough to save the alliance.

In a recent outburst, Choudhary had also accused a section within the party of maligning his name for brewing a rebellion within the Bihar unit.

