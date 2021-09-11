Delhi airport's forecourt waterlogged after record rain [Watch Video]

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 11: After heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi, the forecourt of the Indira Gandhi International Airport was waterlogged for a "short period" on Saturday.

The airport has confirmed that there was waterlogging and the issue has been resolved. "Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved, [sic]" it said in a tweet.

Heavy rains in Delhi leave part of airport, several areas of city waterlogged

As per the sources, five flights were diverted due to bad weather conditions.

The visuals of the waterlogged airport went viral on social media sites.

Dear Sir, We regret the inconvenience caused. Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved. pic.twitter.com/FiRO1DbbCB — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) September 11, 2021

बूँद-बूँद से बनता है सागर 🤦🏻‍♀️#DelhiAirport claims it’s all clear now and the water has been drained out.



Latest pics below pic.twitter.com/5U1tKeFtUR — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) September 11, 2021

The national capital witnessed heavy rains in several parts of the city including Moti Bagh and RK Puram in south Delhi. According to civic agencies, the stretches including Madhu Vihar, Hari Nagar, Rohtak Road, Badarpur, Som Vihar, Ring Road near IP Station, Vikas Marg, Sangam Vihar, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Munirka, Rajpur Khurd, Nangloi and Kirari also witnessed waterlogging.

"Due to heavy rain in the early morning (on Saturday), waterlogging occurred at a number of places. We are tackling those issues on priority. Our staff is present round the clock to monitor the situation," a PWD official said.

The national capital received 97 mm rainfall since Friday morning, an official of the meteorological department told the PTI. This year, the monsoon has yielded 1,100 mm rainfall in Delhi so far, the highest in 46 years and an "orange alert" has been issued.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi Airport waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the national capital; visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) pic.twitter.com/DIfUn8tMei — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

"The Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, had gauged 1,150 mm of rainfall in the 1975 monsoon season. This year, the precipitation has already hit the 1,100-mm mark and the season has not ended yet," an IMD official said.

#WATCH | Buses stuck amid waterlogged roads following heavy rains in the National Captial; visuals from Madhu Vihar area. pic.twitter.com/3TyZJWxAix — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Normally, Delhi records 648.9 mm rainfall during the monsoon season, as per the IMD. The officials have said that "light to moderate rain is likely in the next two days".

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 14:08 [IST]