Controversial poll speech: Mithun Chakraborty quizzed by Kolkata police

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, June 16: Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty is being questioned virtually by Kolkata Police for using 'inciteful' language during election campaigning for West Bengal polls.

Officers of the Manicktala police station in north Kolkata began questioning the actor, who is currently in Pune, at 10.20 am.

"Till the last information was received, the questioning was still underway," an officer told PTI.

The complainant claimed in his FIR at the Maniktala police station in Kolkata that the actor had used dialogues like "marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane (I will hit you here and the body will fall in the crematorium)" and "ek chobole chabi (just one snakebite and you will become a photograph) during a BJP campaign rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata for the West Bengal assembly elections.

It was alleged that these dialogues were a cause for post-poll violence in the state.

He has been accused of promoting enmity between different groups, an intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and making statements conducing to public mischief.

Chakraborty had filed the petition before the high court seeking quashing of the case registered against him for alleged incitement to post-poll violence through his speeches, wherein he had uttered popular dialogues from his films.

Chakraborty claimed that the utterances of such film dialogues were only recreational and that he is innocent and in no way connected with any offence as alleged by the complainant.

The actor uttered the popular film dialogues at a rally after he joined the BJP on March 7.

Clashes were reported from several places in West Bengal following the declaration of assembly election results on May 2.