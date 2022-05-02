YouTube
    Mithun Chakraborty is hospitalised? Here's what we know about the viral photo

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, May 02: A picture of Mithun Chakraborty sleeping on a hospital bed has gone viral on social media. In the viral pic, the veteran actor seems to be unconscious in the hospital. However, no confirmation about his health has been made official yet.

    According to a India Today report, Mithun was recently admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru, after his health started deteriorating. He had stomach ache, fever and similar symptoms.

    He was later discharged from the hospital and is currently 'fit'.

    Several BJP leaders including National Secretary BJP Dr Anupam Hazra, National Secretaryhared a photo of Mithun from a hospital and wrote, "Get well soon Mithun Da (I wish you a speedy recovery Mithun Da) (sic)."

    Chakraborty, who has acted in hundreds of films in his decades-long career, was recently cast in an important role in 'The Kashmir Files'.

    Chakraborty started his acting journey with filmmaker Mrinal Sen's National Award winning 1976 drama "Mrigayaa". It was the 1979 spy thriller "Surakshaa" that laid the grounds for his stardom in the 80s with blockbusters like "Disco Dancer", "Dance Dance", "Pyar Jhukta Nahin", "Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki" and "Commando" among others.

    Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 16:03 [IST]
