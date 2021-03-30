West Bengal Assembly elections 2021: Amit Shah, Mithun Chakraborty to hold rallies today

Will win in 26 of 30 seats in West Bengal, 37 of 47 in Assam, says Amit Shah

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Mar 30: With the poll campaigning at Nandigram reaching its higher level, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and actor Mithun Chakraborty are all set to address rallies in the high-profile constituency in Purba Medinipur district which is witnessing an intense contest between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her protege-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari, who has vowed to defeat the Trinamool Congress supremo by over 50,000 votes else will quit politics.

With just two days ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal election 2021, BJP has deputed Amit Shah, Chakraborty and other leaders to lead the poll campaign in Nandigram. Meanwhile, Banerjee reached the Assembly constituency on March 28 and will stay put till the voting is over.

BJP leader Amit Shah's public programs in West Bengal:

Road show in Nandigram at 12 PM

Road show in Debra at 1:35 PM

Road show in Panskura Paschim at 3:05 PM

Pubic meeting in Diamond Harbour at 4:40 PM

Mithun Chakraborty, who has a huge fan following in West Bengal, will also conduct a roadshow in Nandigram ahead of polling.

The polling for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted on April 1.

The high-voltage election campaign witnessed a bitter war of words between Banerjee and Adhikari on the day of Holi.