38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP, claims Mithun Chakraborty

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, July 27: BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty claimed on Wednesday that as many as 38 MLAs of the ruling TMC are 'in touch' with the Bharatiya Janata Party and 21 of them are in 'direct contact' with him.

"At least 38 TMC MLAs are in touch with the BJP. Out of them, 21 are personally in touch with me. When I was in Mumbai, I read in newspapers one fine morning that the Shiv Sena and the BJP have formed the government in Maharashtra," he told reporters.

The TMC, while reacting to his allegations, said the famed actor is "trying to fool the people by making false claims".

Chakraborty said the BJP is in power in 18 states, and the party's flag will "fly high in a few other states very soon".

"The BJP will not stop its fight in West Bengal. If free and fair polls are held in the state today, the party will form the next government," he said.

However, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has denied the claim.

"Such statements are an attempt to fool the masses. It has no relation with reality," TMC MP Santanu Sen said.

The TMC has 216 MLAs in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly. The opposition BJP has 75 legislators. However, five saffron party MLAs have joined the ruling party without resigning as legislators.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 17:31 [IST]