Actor Mithun Chakraborty may join BJP at PM Modi's Kolkata rally on Mar 7

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 05: Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty is likely to share stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his rally on March 7, triggering speculations of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of Bengal assembly elections.

Following the reports, a BJP parliamentarian said, "If Mithun Chakraborty joins the party, it would be great for the party as well as the people of Bengal.

"If Mithun Chakraborty comes it'll be good, both for West Bengal as well as our party. If he comes on a stage where PM Modi is present, the people of West Bengal will be happy," Arjun Singh, West Bengal BJP Vice President said.

It may be recalled that Mithun Chakraborty made news by hosting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at his Mumbai bungalow.

"I have a spiritual relation with him.It is a very deep spiritual relation. There was a plan that he would come to my home when he visits Mumbai. It so happened that I returned to Mumbai from Lucknow after a shoot and he too is in Mumbai. So 'jud gaye hum (we connected)'," he told reporters.

Chakraboty had joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamul Congress, after it came to power in West Bengal in the 2011 Assembly elections.

The election had famously dethroned the 34-year-old Left rule. The actor was later nominated as Rajya Sabha member in 2014 but resigned from the membership of Rajya Sabha within two years, citing health issue.

Chakraborty, who hails from Benga has a massive fan following in the eastern state.