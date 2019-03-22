  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jitin Prasada joining BJP? Congress rubbishes rumours as 'bullshit'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 22: Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Friday refused to either confirm or deny rumours of him joining the BJP, while his party dismissed the speculation as "bullshit".

    Congress leader Jitin Prasada
    File photo of Congress leader Jitin Prasada

    Jitin, considered a close aide of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, would be joining the BJP despite getting a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Dhaurahra in Uttar Pradesh.

    "Why should I answer hypothetical questions? What is the basis of your question? I am not answerable to the clipping, I am answerable to myself. If it's on Wikipedia, ask them. You are saying I reports suggested I would join by evening, it is already evening, I am in front of you, what do I say," Jitin Prasada told reporters on Friday evening.

    The Congress had recently announced Jitin Prasada as a candidate from Dhaurahra, one of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue