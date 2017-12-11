Congress demands PM Modi's apology for his reprehensible remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations about Congress conspiring with Pakistan for Gujarat elections are 'outrageous', said Congress leader Anand Sharma.

Talking to reporters at Congress leaders meeting with Pakistan officials, Anand Sharma said, "PM must apologize for his reprehensible remarks.

"This is just an attempt to polarize ahead of the second phase of voting. This also shows his desperation and that BJP's loss is now guaranteed." Sharma said.

"Ex-Pakistan Foreign Minister was here to attend a wedding, there was a dinner organized for him in which there were former diplomats, former Army chief among other dignitaries. Does PM think they were all conspiring with Pak? Reprehensible," he added.

PM Modi during his Gujarat campaign on Sunday, alleged that the hostile neighbour was interfering in the elections to the state assembly. Also, he questioned some senior Congress leaders' recent meeting with Pakistan officials, including the country's high commissioner to India.

OneIndia News