Gujarat elections: Don't drag us into electoral debate, says Pakistan

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations about Pakistan's role in Gujarat elections are 'fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible', said Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Pakistan refuted the charges, saying it is not influencing the outcome of the assembly elections in Gujarat. Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs Mohammad Faisal tweeted on Sunday denying its role. "India should stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate and win victories on own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible," he tweeted.

PM Modi during his Gujarat campaign on Sunday, alleged that the hostile neighbour was interfering in the elections to the state assembly. Also, he questioned some senior Congress leaders' recent meeting with Pakistan officials, including the country's high commissioner to India.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

gujarat assembly elections 2017, gujarat, narendra modi, bjp, congress

Story first published: Monday, December 11, 2017, 12:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.