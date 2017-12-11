Gujarat elections: Don't drag us into electoral debate, says Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations about Pakistan's role in Gujarat elections are 'fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible', said Pakistan.

Pakistan refuted the charges, saying it is not influencing the outcome of the assembly elections in Gujarat. Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs Mohammad Faisal tweeted on Sunday denying its role. "India should stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate and win victories on own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible," he tweeted.

India should stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate and win victories on own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) December 11, 2017

PM Modi during his Gujarat campaign on Sunday, alleged that the hostile neighbour was interfering in the elections to the state assembly. Also, he questioned some senior Congress leaders' recent meeting with Pakistan officials, including the country's high commissioner to India.

OneIndia News