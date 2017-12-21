After BJP’s win in Gujarat, HP, Modi’s brother offers prayers at temple

Gandhinagar, Dec 21: It has been a great year for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The saffron party has emerged triumphant in almost all elections in 2017, right from the assembly to local body polls, with an aberration of a few elections like the Punjab Assembly elections, held earlier this year.

The BJP is ending the year on a high note after its twin victories in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The entire BJP family is celebrating its win in the two states.

Along with the BJP parivar (family), the family of Prime Minister Narendra Modi too is ecstatic over the poll victories.

In fact, one of the PM's brothers, Prahlad Modi, on Wednesday visited the famous Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka, Gujarat to offer prayers after the BJP's win in the two states.

"#Gujarat: PM Modi brother's Prahlad visited Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka earlier today to offer prayers after BJP's win," tweeted ANI.

#Gujarat: PM Modi brother's Prahlad visited Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka earlier today to offer prayers after BJP's win pic.twitter.com/dcpx6wSVLA — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017

After the election results were announced on Monday, PM Modi stated that the Gujarat's victory was doubly sweet for him. "As its former mukhiya (head), I am proud to say that the state's present leaders continue to win," said Modi.

Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat from October 2001 to May 2014 before he became the PM in May 2014. Modi called the Gujarat election results historic. "In this day and age, for a party to keep winning for so long is appreciable," he added.

The BJP has won the Gujarat elections for sixth consecutive times. The party got 99 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly. The Congress came second in the polls by winning 77 seats.

In Himachal Pradesh, which has alternated between the BJP and the Congress for decades, the BJP cruised to a two-third majority win with 44 seats in the 68-constituency Assembly. The Congress secured just 21 seats.

Modi has five siblings. The PM is known to share very close bond with his mother Heeraben Modi. Modi's 95-year-old mother also voted at a polling booth in Gandhinagar, the capital city of the state, during the second and final phase of voting in Gujarat on December 14.

OneIndia News