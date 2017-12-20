Ahmed Patel wants Congress to put extra efforts in urban Gujarat

Incumbent BJP once again took over the reigns of Gujarat. BJP which boasted of winning 150 seats, failed to cross 100. On the other hand, Congress with the support of Alpesh Thakor, Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mevani troika improved won 77 seats. Despite the good show senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel is not happy with party's performance in urban areas.

The 77-seat tally this time is the highest for Congress since 1995 when it had won 45 seats. The party clinched 53 seats in 1998, 51 in 2002 and 59 in 2007. However, Congress won 12 seats and BJP 43 seats out of 55 urban seats. Also, overall Congress vote share also went up to 41.4 percent, a two percent increase since 2012.

Read | Gujarat election result 2017: Congress is king among rural electorates

In an exclusive interview with India today, Patel admitted that the Congress could have done more ahead of the elections. He said there should have been better booth management and door-to-door campaigning adding that party work could have been started much earlier.

On the Congress performance in urban Gujarat, Patel said, "We tried our level best; Congress meetings in urban areas were very successful. Unfortunately, we cannot understand why we won only one seat in Surat and four in Ahmedabad. Rahul Gandhi interacted a lot with urban youths, but we need to make extra efforts to get urban votes."

OneIndia News