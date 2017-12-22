Rahul’s 1st CWC meeting as Congress president: What will be the agenda?

New Delhi, Dec 22: Just a day after a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in the national capital acquitted all the accused in the 2G spectrum scam case, including former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi, giving a "moral high ground" to the Congress, on Friday, Rahul Gandhi is all set to chair a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), his first as the party president.

According to reports, after giving the new party boss a warm welcome, the members of CWC will get down to the "business of politics".

Reports added that the CWC meeting is likely to discuss the current political situation in the country, including the ramifications of the Congress' strong performance in the Gujarat Assembly elections for the party in future.

In the Gujarat polls, the Congress won 77 seats in the 182-member state legislative assembly. Although the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came out triumphant in the elections winning 99 seats, the Congress has welcomed the verdict as a "moral victory" for the party as it managed to give a tough fight to the saffron party in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Party sources said the 2G spectrum scam case judgement acquitting all the accused is also likely to be discussed. The Congress alleges that the BJP and PM Modi had used the alleged scam to the hilt while mounting a fierce campaign against the Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The alleged corruption cases under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre, during its second term from 2009-2014, were widely believed to have led to the defeat of the Manmohan Singh government.

The Congress, sources said, wants to take the 2G issue to the people for which it is likely to formalise a plan soon. The CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, is also likely to adopt a resolution to this effect.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Janardan Dwivedi said the CWC meeting will commence at 10:30 a.m. The agenda for the meeting was, however, not officially disclosed.

Although Rahul has chaired CWC meetings in the past in the absence of his mother Sonia Gandhi, it will be for the first time that he will preside over it as the Congress president.

Gandhi was elected unopposed as the Congress chief on December 11 and assumed the party's reins on December 16.

Although Rahul has not made any official statement after the 2G spectrum scam case verdict was pronounced by the court on Thursday, a day after the Gujarat election results, the new Congress president said the polls had delivered the BJP a "zabardast jhatka (terrific shock)" that exposed PM Modi's credibility crisis.

OneIndia News