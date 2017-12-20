What Gujarat results mean to BJP’s RS strength now

The BJP is likely to lose at least 2 seats in the Rajya Sabha following the Gujarat assembly elections. The biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha are set to be held in April.

The terms of four BJP RS members ends in April. The terms of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala, Minister of State for Roads and Highways and Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukhbhai Mandaviya, and Shankabhai Vegad will end in April.

With the BJP winning 99 seats, it would be able to get only two of its candidates into the RS in April.

For one MP to be elected to the RS, both the BJP and Congress would require 36 MLAs. The BJP however said that it would gain at least 8 Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh where it won big earlier this year.

These combinations would leave the BJP short of the majority mark. The strength of the NDA in the RS is not 86,327 short of the halfway mark. The NDA however will rely on the AIADMK and BJD to get crucial legislations passed.

